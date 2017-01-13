Kublalsingh concerned about highway

Highway Reroute activist Dr Wayne Kublalsingh is perturbed by Government's insistence to restart the collapsed Solomon Hochoy highway extension by completing the controversial Debe to Mon Desir segment ahead of the others.

The highway once pegged at $7.5 billion has three segments- Golconda to Debe (completed), Debe to San Francique/Siparia Road and Delhi Road (Fyzabad) and Delhi Road to Southern Main Road at Vance River to Dunlop Roundabout, Point Fortin.

It is the second alignment which runs through 13 populated villages in Mon Desir that Dr Kublalsingh and the Highway Reroute Movement have been contesting.

During a press conference held at the Oilfield Workers Trade Union Paramount Headquarters in San Fernando on Friday, Dr Kublalsingh said he was preparing to wage war against Parliament if Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley does not make good on his promise to meet with them.

He said the HRM has made over 70 attempts to meet with Dr Rowley and although the Prime Minister agreed to meet with them on two occasions, the meetings were cancelled at the last moment and were never rescheduled.

Kublalsingh called for a full-scale independent audit of the collapsed highway project. He said following Dr Rowley's announcement last week that construction of the highway will restart by the end of March or early April once contractors place their bids, the HRM has been concerned.

Saying the announcement was like rubbing salt in their wounds, Kublalsingh said, " We will be looking carefully at Parliament to see whether it is a revolving door for corruption. It seems Parliament is an affliction to the people and we will have to deconstruct it."

