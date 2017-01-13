Mother and Daughter knocked down

A Freeport woman and her teenaged daughter are nursing injuries at hospital after they were knocked down while trying to cross the street yesterday.

According to reports Salisha Jadunanan and her 14-year-old daughter Samantha were waiting for a taxi on the corner of Tewarie Circular South street and Arena Road Freeport around 7.30am yesterday when the incident occurred.

After stopping a taxi the pair tried to cross the street but a woman driving a green Toyota Yaris registration number PDG 3798 tried to overtake the taxi at the same time and hit the two.

Salisha was flung into the air and landed onto the vehicle's windshield while her daughter was flung onto the roadway.

Eyewitnesses said the female driver said the sun was in her eyes and she did not see the pair crossing the street.

Salisha' s son Shawn to do the T&T Guardian that his mother and his sister, who is a pupil of the Saraswati Girls Hindu College were both taken by ambulance to the Couva District Health Facility.

The Freeport police responded and the driver was taken to the station however it is unclear whether she will be charged.