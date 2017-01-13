Sewer problems send students to the streets in protest

Students and parents of the San Fernando West Secondary School marched from their school to the ministry of education office where they staged a protest over sewer problems.

Armed with placards, they called on the Education Minister Anthony Garcia to fix the sewer.

Parents said their children had been staying away from school since last October when the problem really became overbearing.

One parent, Mary Williams said the children deserved a proper education and they were not getting that at the school.

She called on the ministry to make alternative accommodations for their children while the sewer system is being fixed.

The school at Farah Street has a population of 600 students and 55 teachers.

The teachers have also been staying away on the advice of the T&T Unified Teachers Association (Ttuta.)

PTA president Hafazie Arjoon was called in for a meeting this morning with ministry officials.