Union wants Balgobin removed from Angostura

For a second day this week the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) protested outside the compound of Angostura at the Eastern Main Road, Laventille where they chanted “Balgobin must go.”

The demonstration was led by SWWTU’s president Michael Annisette, who again insisted that Angostura had an ethical responsibility to its workers and the country.

Annisette, who also called on other trade unions to stand up against sexual harassment in the workplace, said there was a notable deafening silence from other unions on the matter.

SWWTU is a member of the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC)

In November 2016, an executive of Angostura filed a police report at the Morvant Police Station, alleging sexual harassment by Balgobin.

The incidents reportedly took place on August 17 and September 14, 2016, following two work-related meetings.

Balgobin, who was a former independent senator and currently the president of the T&T Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA), has resigned his directorships from Massy Holdings and the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business (ALJGSB).

But Annisette said this was still not satisfactory as Angostura workers were very uncomfortable and called for an independent investigation to take place.

“Whether he leaves Massy or Arthur Lok Jack the issue that is one of serious allegations at Angostura and this must not be swept under the carpet.

“The SWWTU believes that transparency and accountability must go hand in hand and should be of high relevance for any company,” Annisette added.

While he dismissed claims that the trade union movement was “only concerned about striking,” Annisette however, said all unions had a sacred responsibility to continue to struggle for the rights of workers.

“I am waiting to hear what the various chambers have to say because they were very vociferous in the Petrotrin strike and now they are silent.

“This allegation at Angostura speaks to the soul and the heart of the morality of this country and I am hearing the silence coming out from these groups who are supposed to be exemplars in this country and Natuc has a serious concern about this,” Annisette said.

On whether the premise of innocent until proven guilty ought to be applied to Balgobin, Annisette said the management of the board had a responsibility to provide a safe working environment to its employers, especially the women.

An official from Angostura yesterday said the company had a “clear policy” on sexual harassment and it was one which would not be condoned.