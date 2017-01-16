Incensed over the murder of Talparo teen, Rachael Ramkissoon, a San Fernando radio personality has embarked on a one-man walk from San Fernando to Port to Spain.

Terrance Guevara, 33, is armed only with a National Flag and the conviction that something needs to be done about the country's spiraling crime rate. He began his walk outside his workplace, on Coffee Street, San Fernando at 6am and intends to finish at the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain.

In an interview with the T&T Guardian this morning, Guevara said although he is not a fitness buff, he felt the need to do something drastic in the hopes of highlighting the crime and brutality that is poisoning the land.

"I am trying to make people aware that we have to do something more than talk about the crime situation," he said. "Everyday we see things getting worse and no one does or says anything- and they won't feel the need too unless it happens to them or their family members."

At 10.30am, Guevara had reached Couva, a four-and-a-half-hour journey.

He intends to walk to Chaguanas Flyover where a shuttle will pick him to take him to Mt Hope where he will continue his walk along the Eastern Main Road to Port of Spain.