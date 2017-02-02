$350,000 bail for man charged with killing family on PBR

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident on the Priority Bus Route (PBR), which saw a mother and her two children die last week, was previously convicted of drunk driving in 2015.

Today he received bail in the amount of $350,000.

Kelvin Lewis, 28, was told to surrender his drivers permit and his passport and that he could not hold a permit for the duration of the court matter.

In the matter, prosecutor, Sgt Joseph Jugmohan said Lewis had a previous conviction from 2015 for drunk driving.

Lewis was charged by police yesterday with three counts of death by dangerous driving for the deaths of Carla Maxima-Collins, and her two sons, two-year-old Amani and seven-month-old Kamari.

He appeared today before Magistrate Gillian David -Scotland in the Arima First Magistrate Court.

Lewis pleaded guilty for the other two charges of breaching a red light and using the PBR illegally.