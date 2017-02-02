Emergency surgery for 9-year-old victim of bullying

Nine-year-old Tristan Khan under went just over three hours of surgery earlier today, to repair the shattered bones in his right elbow, caused by a bully who stomped on him on Wednesday afternoon.

His father Chris Khan said he was rolled into the theatre around 9 am, where doctors worked feverishly for several hours to put steel wires in the hand to repair the broken bones which also damaged some nerves in the hand.

He said he is back in the ward at the Sangre Grande Hospital, but still affected by the anesthetic.

Tristan's mother Shareefa Ali said her greatest fear is that her son may never have full use of his hand again as doctors are not holding out much hope that he will able to hold a pen to write. Tristan is a right hander.

"The doctor said it would be a long road ahead and a lot of therapy, but even this is not guaranteed to ensure full use of that hand again, " Ali said.

"Somebody has to pay for this. My child could have died. The person who put him in the hospital or his parents will have to take responsibility."

She said she was seeking legal advise as what happened to her son, was the result of years of abuse by one of his classmates. She said complaints fell on deaf ears, and the only action taken was to separate the two students.

On Tuesday afternoon, during the recess period, Tristan was in the playground of the Mayaro Government Primary School he attends, when his classmate jumped on his back and knocked him to the ground,.

His father said his son told him, as he fell to the ground, the boy kicked him several times and started jumping on his right hand.

"My son told me he actually felt and heard his bone break. He started screaming out in pain, but the boy continued stomping on his hand which became swollen. It was another classmate who pulled the bully off and helped my son to the principal office."

Tristan was immediately rushed to the nearby Mayaro District Hospital, where he was treated and transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital.

A report was made to the Mayaro Police Station, but Ali said the police did not take their report.

"The police told us the child who attacked him was a minor and the school had to deal with that. But this morning, after I post it on social media and it started to circulate, the police now calling to get information."

Ali said Education Minister Anthony Garcia also called her this morning and asked her to keep him up to date on Tristan's progress.