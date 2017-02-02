A 15-year-old girl disappeared from her Piparo home on Monday and her family is asking the public for help to return her home.

Melissa Samlal was at home with her grandmother, when the elder woman heard a vehicle idling outside.

When the pensioner went to investigate, she saw a vehicle speeding off and started calling for Melissa.

When she could not locate the girl, she called her father at work, and her mother who had gone to take the two younger children to school.

Melissa's father, Mahwahlal, who spoke to the Guardian yesterday, said he visited the police four times but has received no information from them.

He is asking the public to contact the police with any information about his daughter.