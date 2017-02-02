No more pain and suffering for Angelo

Trinidad's well known author and historian Angelo Bissessarsingh has died.

His dad Rudolph, confirmed that Angelo died around 10 am today after living with pancreratic cancer for two years, after he was diagnosed with the terminal illness.

The distraught father said his family were at his side when he breathed his last breath.

He said while he knew death was coming, he was not prepared to say final farewell to his multi talented son.

Angelo said he was hoping to live until the middle of February to see his latest book, Folklore and Mythology in T&T published.

Last month, Angelo continued to slip in an out of consciousness, yet, he continued to provide his weekly columns for the Guardian compiling and publishing another book of short stories documenting life in the southern part of the island. He said his writing and research kept him happy and alive.