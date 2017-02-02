T&T national detained in Miami

A T&T national was detained by US Customs and Border Patrol yesterday, who reportedly refused to allow him to see a lawyer.

The incident occurred at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport yesterday, and follows days of speculation regarding the implications of US President Donald Trump's travel ban for seven countries.

Last week, Trump announced travel bans for Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Libya and Sudan.

The man, who the Miami New Times, reports, is the husband of a prominent reporter, Stacy-Marie Ishmael, was detained around 9 pm.

In a series of tweets, Ishmael said her husband was released after three hours and was asked about his ethnicity and how he got his name.

This week, the US Embassy in T&T posted on its Facebook page that T&T citizens who were legal permanent residents of the United States and who were not dual nationals of one of the seven countries affected by Trumps Executive Order were not affected.

See Ishmael's tweets below: