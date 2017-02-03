Boy, 6, chopped, father charged

A San Fernando father expressed remorse yesterday when he appeared in court charged with attempting to murder his six-year-old son after chopping him on the forehead with a meat cleaver.

“Ah sorry right ma’am,” Wayne Griffith said as he was being led away in handcuffs by Court and Process officers in the San Fernando Magistrates Court after he was remanded into custody.

Griffith, a labourer, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Nanette Forde-John in the First Court charged with three offences arising out of an incident at his San Fernando home where it is alleged that he attacked his son, six, his daughter, 14, and his common-law wife.

During incident on January 30, at their Cocoyea Village home it is alleged that he beat his common-law wife during an argument, threatened his daughter and allegedly chopped his son. He was arrested by the Mon Repos police shortly after the incident and charged by Cpl Shaun Mohammed.

He was charged with attempting to murder his son, assaulting his daughter by threatening her and assaulting his common law wife by beating her. He, however, was not called upon to enter a plea to any of the charges.

Objecting to bail on three grounds, prosecutor Cleyon Seedan, said he wanted an opportunity to have a fingerprint tracing done to determine if Griffith had any previous convictions or pending matters.

Seedan also said the child was still warded at the San Fernando General Hospital, but in a stable condition. He also submitted that the accused also lived in the same house as the victims.

The magistrate remanded him into custody for Monday for tracing and an update on the child’s condition.