...Cops take over probe

The nine-year-old boy who was a victim of bullying is still traumatised following the attack by his classmate that left him with a broken hand on Wednesday.

He said he is unable to get the memory of the incident, while happened while he was playing with other classmates in the playground, out of his head. He recalled when his attacker jumped on his back, threw him to the ground, kicked him in his ribs and about his body before jumping on his hands until the bones broke.

He also wants to return to school, but wishes his attacker could be sent to a home for miscreant boys.

“I want to go back to school, but I don’t want him there,” the bullying victim said.

His mother, Sheerefa Ali, said she has been advising him to leave everything in God’s hands and in the hands of the law.

In an interview with GML yesterday, the boy said, “I want the police to charge him. He always doing me all kind of things. He does tap me and pull my shirt and take away my snacks. Every time he do me something and I report him, two of us are sent to the principal’s office. But the principal does just put us in the corner and after a while send us back to class.”

He said he did not want the boy to be charged, but rather sent to a home for boys. He also alleged his attacker had a younger brother in the school, who also had a history of bullying.

Members of the Mayaro community welcomed the boy home after he was discharged from the Sangre Grande Hospital yesterday. He underwent emergency surgery to repair the bones which were shattered in his right hand on Thursday.

His mother said a team from the Child Protection Unit visited them at the hospital and plan to do so again tomorrow. An official from the Ministry of Education also called and asked if they would be willing to meet the parents of their child’s attacker at the school on Monday to discuss the situation, the boy’s father Chris Khan, said.

Ali said she would consult with their attorney, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, before making any commitment to meet.