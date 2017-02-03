FATCA finale next week — Imbert

The report by Parliament’s Joint Select Committee on the Foreign Account Tax Agreement (FATCA) legislation will be debated next week, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday.

Imbert did so as he laid the report in Parliament.

He said, “We’re leaving it open for the signature of the Opposition.”

The legislation is necessary to facilitate a tax information exchange agreement between the US and T&T. It will allow the US’s Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to access information on accounts held by US citizens in local institutions and T&T’s Board of Inland Revenue (BIR).

The JSC proposed various changes via redrafting clauses. Among these was Clause 12, which proposes that sensitive information received by the competent authority regarding a reportable account may be disclosed to the Secretary of the United States Treasury in accordance with this Act, even if the individual to whom the information relates has not consented to this or the United States does not have comparable safeguards as required by the Data Protection Act.”

Another proposal is that anyone who discloses information beyond where it is supposed to be shared is liable (a) on summary conviction to a fine of $100,000 and to imprisonment for two years; and (b) on conviction on indictment to a fine of $250,000.