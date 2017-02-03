FATCA law out for public comment

Parliament’s Joint Select Committee on the Foreign Accounts Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) has now extended an invitation for written comments from the public on the legislation.

An ad to this effect was placed in the newspapers yesterday and an official release confirming the invitation for written comments was sent to the media by the Parliament.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi told the post-Cabinet news conference yesterday that the report of the JSC will be brought to Parliament on Friday when “all will be revealed.”

Members of the JSC who spoke with the T&T Guardian say the report has to be signed by all members and up to 3.45 pm yesterday they had received nothing.

The T&T Guardian reported exclusively yesterday that the bill now before the JSC would have been put out for public comment.

FATCA is listed on the Parliament’s website as the Tax Information Exchange Agreement Bill, 2016.

The purpose of the Bill is to provide for the implementation of agreements between T&T and other States, for the exchange of information for the purposes of taxation and to validate the sharing of personal information held by the Board of Inland Revenue or financial institutions.

The JSC is inviting all stakeholders and interested persons to submit written comments, suggestions, and recommendations, related to the consideration of the Bill by February 10.