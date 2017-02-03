...He’s going down a dangerous road

Head of the Islamic Front Umar Abdullah yesterday warned Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi that he was heading down a dangerous road with the Muslim community following his proposed amendments to the Anti-Terrorist Bill.

Abdullah sounded the warning outside Parliament, where he had planned to have a silent protest with Muslims groups to object to the amendments, but felt it was better to have a meeting with Al-Rawi at the 4.30 pm tea break.

“If the Attorney General is smart enough he is going to meet with me today. If he doesn’t he is going to start a process that he would not be able to pull back at all,” he told reporters.

Abdullah said nobody “would call him a terrorist and get away with it.”

However, at 4.45 pm Abdullah was notified by a police officer posted inside Parliament that Al-Rawi was not available.

On Thursday, the AG announced that Government will be strengthening this country’s existing anti-terrorism laws and bring new laws to deal with foreign terrorists fighters. Al-Rawi said this was all part of Government’s thrust to combat terrorism inside and outside T&T’s borders.

Representing 30 Muslims groups in T&T, Abdullah said they would now explore all options—one of which would be to retain an attorney to advise them since the move could be “negative, chaotic and oppressive for Muslims.” He said the proposed legislation came like a thief in the night.

“We must not allow this and must fight to the very end. This is a democracy not a tyrannical state,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah said the Opposition may call for a Joint Select Committee on the bill, while they would hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss the matter further.

“Sometimes things does get a bit nasty and a bit out of hand and the police is there to do their job. We have to do what we need to do. What I don’t want happening in this country is for some foolish politician to make a decision that is going to take us down a road that we would not be able to come back out of,” he said.

He said the AG was heading down “a dangerous road” as Al-Rawi and Government were being influenced by the behaviour of US President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order on immigration banning citizens from seven Muslim countries, one of which is Saudi Arabia, where T&T citizens are working and have business affiliations.

While National Security Minister Edmund Dillon had identified 130 T&T nationals who have left the country to engage in terrorist activity, Abdullah questioned how have they been affecting T&T.

“Are they terrorizing our nations? Are they committing murders? Are they robbing our citizens? Is it the gangs and petty criminals who are doing that?”

Instead of working with religious and community leaders to help solve crime, Abdullah said the Government was focusing on ISIS and terrorism, noting no T&T Muslim was a threat to T&T.

In response to a text message last evening, Al-Rawi said he was willing to meet with Abdullah since all views are welcomed.

“There may be a lot of speculation as people would not have seen the full text of the bill yet,” Al-Rawi wrote.