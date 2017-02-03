Hefty fines, jail for terror links

Persons who knowingly attend training or get instructions from a terrorist group — electronic or otherwise — risk a 20 year jail sentence under proposed stiff new anti-terrorism laws, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi announced yesterday.

“So if you go on the wrong website and get instructions on bomb making—20 years (for you),” Al-Rawi said at yesterday post-Cabinet press briefing.

He listed also significant penalties for infringements including 25 years’ jail plus a $5m fine for joining a terrorist group.

Cabinet yesterday approved the proposed legislation—also geared to address terrorism financing—for it to be laid in Parliament today.

Al-Rawi said proposals do not require a special majority vote—Opposition support—but Government was willing to have clauses examined by a Joint Select Committee if necessary.

He said proposed law will not be retroactive since the state is sure it “can deal with loopholes.”

The revamping was announced after National Security Minister Edmund Dillon confirmed Tuesday, an updated figure of 130 TT nationals are involved in terrorist activities overseas.

Last weekend, MSNBC counter-terrorism commentator Malcolm Nance, speaking about the US Executive Order temporary “visa ban” on seven countries, said Isis’ terror network had members from T&T, Brazil and the Bahamas, all of “which had more terrorists than” the seven countries identified by the US.

On the proposed law, Al-Rawi said, “Work on this has been on-going for many months, it just happens the national conversation is on this topic right now.”

He said the Financial Action Task Force had identified deficiencies in T&T’s anti- terrorism laws.

Considering that, and watching developments in the national and international community, the anti-terrorism framework was reviewed. It is also to comply with United Nations’ resolutions.

Proposals in the first stage of revamping the law, include expanding the definition of a “terrorist” to include people who contribute in any form, to committing of a terrorist act or terrorism financing.

Other proposals include provision of services for financing a terrorist act or committing it, beyond being an actual perpetrator/shooter.

Al-Rawi said Government has published 333 terrorist entities/individuals including a couple “locals” but mainly international figures. The state is going to court on several local matters soon, he added.