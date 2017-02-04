Gasparillo businessman killed

A 36-year-old Gasparillo businessman was murdered in the wee hours of this morning while on his way home.

Naim Caliph was shot in his Range Rover vehicle at the Tarouba link road around 1 am today.

Initial reports state a white wagon intercepted the vehicle and its occupants opened fire, hitting Caliph who was in the front seat passenger.

The driver of the vehicle was also wounded during the shooting.

The driver whose identity is yet unknown, drove to the Mon Repos police station where Caliph died.

Caliph lived at Lumsden Road in Gasparillo. His driver is currently at hospital nursing gunshot wounds.

Police say the side of the car had nine bullet holes.