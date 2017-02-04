Home of Trinidad Theatre Workshop up for sale

The Belmont property which has housed the Trinidad Theatre Workshop (TTW) since 2004 is up for sale.

For over a decade, the TTW has been renting a colonial-style house on Jerningham Avenue in Belmont.

However, on Friday, Guillen Realty posted on social networking site Facebook that the asking price for the property was $2.3 million.

The description, which appeared along with three photographs, read: “A majestic white and blue colonial-style house, with ornate white fretwork is available for sale. Located on Jermingham Ave, Belmont, seconds away from the Savannah and POS.

This corner lot comprises of approximately 4,800 sqft of freehold land.”

The TTW was founded by Nobel Laureate Derek Walcott and his twin brother, Roderick in 1959.

Contacted yesterday, chair of the TTW, Alfred Laveau, 81, said the building was owned by an American who would have paid about $400,000 about 14 years ago.

He said: “We were renting from the American through a local agent and suddenly they gave it to another set of people in Port-of-Spain...the Guillens, who I don’t know at all.

“My quest is to find out what is going on. I have to speak with my board of directors this weekend.”

Last year, the TTW was informed that the building would be up for sale and they indicated a willingness to purchase. Due to lack of funds they were unable to do so.

Laveau said TTW only raised $20,000 through an online fundraising website.

He said: “Getting the public to contribute money is a very difficult task.”

He said the building was about 100 years old with many faults but the TTW had managed over the years “to patch here and there”.

“I feel that whoever buys the place will have to accommodate us because we are there, if not, I feel it’s the end of Trinidad Theatre Workshop,” he said.