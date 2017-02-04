Teen, pensioner killed in West

A 67-year-old man was one of two murders reported in west Trinidad on Friday night.

At around 11.30 pm, Aziz Amrit, who was sleeping at his home at Cadet Hill, Diego Martin, was awakened by a strange sound.

He raised an alarm when he saw two men in his bedroom but was stabbed repeatedly by the men who then fled the scene.

Neighbours, who heard the commotion, rushed him to hospital where he died.

Amrit’s wife, Parbatie Sookhoo, yesterday described him as someone who had his “good ways and his bad ways.”

“He would drink and then threaten people.

“I would give him his food and he would eat and watch tv. When he was sober, he was really different, we had no problems,” Sookhoo said.

“Regardless of what, although he would curse his grandchildren, he loved them.”

An hour before Amrit was stabbed, a gunman opened fire on a group of people playing cards near the Roots panyard, on Roots lane, Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley.

A 17-year-old boy, Kadeem Lavia died, while 15-year-old Jaheim Alfonso, and 30-year-old Shellyann Craig were shot and had to be treated at hospital.

Both Craig and Alfonso were reportedly in critical condition.

Police did not identify a possible motive for the killing, but said Lavia was known to them.