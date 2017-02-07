CCJ can meet region’s needs

Jamaican judge, Justice Patrick Robinson, is not buying the argument that the Caribbean Court of Justice cannot replace the Privy Council.

He made the comment in an interview before the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s (LATT) second symposium on acceding to the final appellate jurisdiction of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) over the weekend. “We have been brainwashed to believe that we are not good enough. And that what is foreign, what is white, what is European, especially if it is English, is better. And it’s absolute rubbish,” Justice Robinson said.

“We have a court in the Caribbean Court of Justice that is as good as if not better than the Privy Council and that can fulfil all the needs of the region.” Justice Robinson, who is the second Caribbean national ever to sit on the International Court of Justice, was one of three members of a distinguished panel of legal experts invited to argue against the retention of the Privy Council in England at the event, which was held at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando.

He also commented on the court’s excellent disposal rate. Of 192 cases filed at the CCJ in over a decade of operation, 180 have been completed. He said generally, cases are disposed of within a year. Adding to his list of points in favour of the court, Robinson noted its accessibility.

“We cannot afford the 5000 mile trek for justice,” he said, reminding that the CCJ has allowed for teleconferencing and encouraged pro bono representation. “The average CCJ appellant need not be, and is not, as well-resourced as the average Privy Council appellant.”

Senior Counsel Martin Daly also shared his experience as a two-term appointee to the 11-member Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission (RJLSC), which selects CCJ judges. Saying that he would focus on the “thickness of the insulation of the judges,” Daly laid out a case for “a unique and tamper-proof RJLSC.” He said his road show travels with the court over six years had inspired great confidence in its administrative and institutional arrangements.

“To have (the court’s judgements) read and critiqued by eleven persons from many different jurisdictions, just lends itself to seeing that any of these arguments about undue influence being brought to bear in the appointment of judges or any of the other administrative arrangements of the court simply can’t stand scrutiny.” Retired Indian Supreme Court Justice Bellur Srikrishna expressed surprise that after 54 years of independence, T&T had still not managed to dispose of the far-off Privy Council in favour of a regional court that already has the backing of all Caricom states, at least in its original jurisdiction on disputes related to the Treaty of Chaguaramas.

“No sovereign country can allow its judicial decisions to be subject to review by a court of another sovereign country,” said Srikrishna.

“This is a democratic republic. You have been independent (over) 50 years. I am surprised that 50 years it has taken. In India we did it in two.”

Srikrishna visited the CCJ headquarters in Port-of-Spain and said he was encouraged by the software for case management, which has the potential to expedite the delivery of justice. “I am extremely impressed with the technological advances there. Even today in the Indian Supreme Court you don’t find these improvements,” he said.

Focusing on the 11-year track record of the CCJ, including its learned and culturally sensitive judgements, the panellists also touched on Privy Council shortcomings. In 2009, the President of the UK Supreme Court complained that his judges were spending too much time on Commonwealth appeal cases.

“We have overstayed our welcome,” lamented Robinson. “They have become weary, exhausted, of these people from the Commonwealth.”

Daly recounted appearing before the Privy Council in a hanging case, where, at lunch on the second day, before his team had concluded important arguments they were told to wrap up because the court had allotted two days to the hearing and a case from New Zealand was scheduled next.

“I don’t understand that way of disposing of our business,” said Daly.

“The time has come for us to give ourselves some priority, to have some control over our timetable, and most importantly to give people in the Caribbean the opportunity to have greater access.”

Only 11 countries still use the Privy Council as their appellate court, and the majority of them are from the Caribbean. T&T and Jamaica are two of the Caribbean’s significant holdouts to the court’s final appellate jurisdiction, which has been accessed by only four Caricom states.

While Law Association president Reginald Armour admitted to being disappointed by the low turnout from the San Fernando Bar Association, he said: “We at LATT have to be the spokespersons to promote the national conversation.” Among the civil society stakeholders were university lecturer Dr. Indira Rampersad, union president Vincent Cabrera, human rights activist Diana Mahabir-Wyatt and others.

The Law Association intends to convene a meeting to put a resolution in support of the CCJ to a vote. Assuming that the resolution passes, the association will then lobby political support. The Government has expressed its backing for the court, but requires Opposition cooperation. Replacement of the Privy Council requires a parliamentary special majority.