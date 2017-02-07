Cops need info on Asami’s murder

It’s still an open murder case after a year.

The family of slain Japanese steelpan player Asami Nagakiya and officials of the Japanese Embassy in Port-of-Spain continue to live in hope that investigation into her murder a year ago will soon be closed.

“We hope this unfortunate incident will be solved in the near future,” said deputy head of the Japanese mission, Masatushi Soto yesterday.

“We also hope as Carnival 2017 approaches, Japanese nationals come for Carnival and stay and such a tragic incident will not occur again.”

The body of Nagakiya, 31, was found on Ash Wednesday last year under a tree in the Savannah on Queen’s Park West.

Clad in the yellow Legacy costume in which she’d played mas on Carnival Tuesday, the body bore lacerations to the head, arms and legs, suggesting a struggle. An autopsy showed that she had been strangled.

Forensic tests were done on bite marks on her lips and cheeks. Video footage from cameras in the area in and around where her body was found were checked.

Nagakiya’s body was taken back to Japan and cremated.

Her death was particularly mourned by many in the pan fraternity since she had played with several Woodbrook steelbands during her visits to T&T over seven years.

Soto said the embassy keeps in contact with the authorities on the matter but have received no information. He said he appreciates that the police may have constraints with human resources and technology but said Nagakiya’s family still holds out hope for a positive outcome.

Soto said about 30 to 40 Japanese nationals usually come for Carnival and he isn’t aware of any cancellations after Nagakiya’s death.

At the end of December, homicide detectives told the T&T Guardian that more than 25 people had been interviewed in connection with the case, including several people with alleged criminal backgrounds and people in Japan. Up until then, there were two persons of interest.

According to investigators, one of the very first interviewees—someone Nagakiya was seen with at a Woodford Street, Newtown building—was killed ten months after she died. They said the young man, dressed as woman, allegedly attempted to rob a Woodbrook businessplace last December and was shot.

Senior Supt (Homicide) Sacenarine Mahabir, who said the case is being pursued diligently, added: “Murder investigations are never closed. We call on members of the public who may have information on this matter, no matter how small they think it is, to contact us,”

Other senior homicide officers said the matter is being vigorously pursued but investigations have not produced “useful information”.

Marcus Ash, drill master at PCS SiIver Stars, the steelband Nagakiya last played in, said members are concerned about the lack of progress in the case.

“I feel really disappointed. She’s missed, especially now at Carnival time. This was her season, playing music. We feel her absence.”