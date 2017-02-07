Defend them says Bunji

Soca star Ian “Bunji Garlin” Alvarez yesterday sent out a “Defend the Women” challenge to all men in T&T.

In a three minute thirty-five second video sent via social media in apparent response to the latest killing of Jamilia DeRevenaux, Alvarez said T&T’s women are under pressure and being forced to endure serious problems.

Garlin said most men hide behind social media platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, to “bad up women” but instead those same men need to man up and defend them.

“We need to teach some of them males to be men too. Let us defend the women. Nobody say it is going to be easy, it is supposed to be easy because it’s our women, we have to defend them. If you going out the road and you see a man roughing up a woman in the public…soldier rally and get help, because that woman could die right there,” Alvarez said.

He added that every time “these characters” (referring to men who abuse women) escape “they are moving closer to your aunts, niece, mother and all females in your family…don’t wait for this to hit home then for all to react and it too late. Let us defend all women now.”

Alvarez’s video was posted hours after DeRevenaux was killed just outside her workplace at MovieTowne, Port-of-Spain, on Sunday night. (RD)