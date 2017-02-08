Search begins for top cop

The process for hiring a permanent Commissioner of Police has moved forward, with one firm out of four bidders being “favourably considered.”

Police Service Commission chairman Dr Maria Therese Gomes confirmed yesterday that the firm was notified that it is being considered, but no contract has been awarded.

Gomes indicated this in Parliament in response to questions from a Joint Select Committee which examined the PSC’s operations

Commenting on the status of the process to recruit a permanent commissioner, which has been on hold since 2016 when the required legal framework was completed, Gomes said the process could not advance until the PSC was duly constituted.

When that was done on February 1, the PSC met the following day and decided to notify the firm which met the request for proposals for the recruitment job.

Gomes said after the firm was notified, the Director of Personnel Administration was told to start negotiating terms, conditions and a budget for the contract.

Given that the recruitment process is costing $2.5 million, she said the more cost-effective process would be to allow the PSC to do it, though it might mean having to “beef up” staff. She said a project team could handle the matter rather than hiring a firm.

JSC member Jennifer Baptiste-Primus asked if the PSC was satisfied with current CoP Stephen Williams, given his current performance in various areas including crime detection and maintaining law and order.

Gomes said while to the public it may seem the PSC wasn’t holding the CoP to a higher percentage on crime detection—now at 10 per cent—the latter was only an indirect indicator of performance. This was because as the CoP was head of the police service, he himself wasn’t specifically going out and fighting crime, she added.

Gomes said the PSC in doing performance appraisals, had to consult the police service to get target levels.

PSC assistant director (research/evaluation) Alfred Gray said the last appraisal rating available for Williams and senior officers was in 2014. He said appraisals for 2015 and 2016 will take a little longer to complete, since the M/E consultant was hired in 2015 to assist.

For the 2014 appraisal, Williams received a grade of “very good,” as did then then DCP (Crime) Glen Hackett, while DCP (Administration) at the time, Anne Marie Alleyne ,received a grade of “good.” The then DCP (Operations) Harold Phillips received a grade of “satisfactory.”

Baptiste-Primus said appraisals should be timely so that weaknesses could be pointed out. She said T&T is in 2017 and if a CoP was doing something wrong, there should be some way to be fair to the person, tell them to “pull brakes” and give them an opportunity to improve.

JSC member Nigel de Freitas cautioned the PSC that there must be a deadline for fixing things.