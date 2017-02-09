Body washes ashore in Manzanilla

The body of a man washed ashore early yesterday at Manzanilla beach near Calypso Road.

At around 6:30 am. police were told abour a corpse on the beach. Sgt Ojeste and Cpl Narine of the Manzanilla Police Post and officers from the Sangre Grande CID went to the scene and found the partially decomposed body of a man of African decent clad in three quarter pants and a white vest.

District Medical Officer Glonade Prince ordered the body removed to the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James for an autopsy.