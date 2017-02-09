Cops brace for more gun attacks

JENSEN LA VENDE

Two separate shooting incidents and a murder in La Puerta between Sunday and Tuesday night, which police say are all related, have officers of the Western Division bracing for more bloodshed.

The most recent of gun attacks was against former state witness in the Vindra Naipul-Coolman kidnapping and murder case.

Keon Gloster, police said, was ambushed by gun toting men as he sat in his porch around 8.30 pm Tuesday night. Police said the shooting stemmed from Sunday night's shooting of Curtis "Birdman" Smith and Sheldon "Ross" Herbert.

Smith was shot in the shoulder while Herbert was shot in the leg. Police said after the two men were shot, gang leaders in the area promised that "All ah dem go dead". One day after the threat was made, Sheldon Trimmingham was gunned down. Police said then they were bracing for more gun violence. Gloster, 27, was the second target and police suspect there are more. Gloster was shot in his arm and leg, police could not specify which side of his body.

The T&T Guardian visited the La Puerta, Diego Martin home of Gloster and was told by residents that the entire family have fled.

Residents said they are now forced to pass through tracks and back alleys to get in and out of the area as they are targeted just for living in the area as the bloodshed sparked a "up the road versus down the road" war. Gloster's home is located at Upper La Puerta, so to Trimmingham's.

While at La Puerta three police vehicles patrolled the area but residents claimed the day time presence is not enough since the gunmen are searching for their target nightly. The residents, who spoke, did not say whether there are police patrols at night. Officers of the Western Division say they have increased their presence in the area and have increased patrols in the hope of curbing the gun violence.

In an unrelated shooting, police have arrested a 19-year-old Nelson Street man for attempted murder after he shot another teenager in the abdomen outside KFC Independence Square Tuesday night.

Police said the injured teen, whose identity they withheld, was standing when he saw the suspect, who police he knew. The two argued and the suspect shot the victim in the abdomen and fled.

Officers who were on patrol chased after the suspect who, while running, dropped his gun. The firearm was found and taken to the Central Police Station. Officers said they received vital information and later went to Nelson Street where they found and arrested the teenager suspect.

Officers of the Central Police Station are continuing enquiries into the shooting.