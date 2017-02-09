Prisoner found hanging in police cell

A suspected petty thief reportedly hanged himself while in police custody yesterday less than an hour after he was arrested for his alleged crime.

According to police reports, the man, who identified himself to police as Rishi Lakhan, was held around 9.30 am during a police exercise in Mt D'Or after he matched a description given of a man who had earlier robbed a parlour in the area.

Police said officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force, who were on exercise and heard the wireless transmission, arrested the man who did not gave an age or address. He was taken to the St Joseph Police Station. The arresting officers are not part of the Northern Division in which the police station is located and while they have jurisdiction over all of the country, handed the man over as the offence took place in the Northern Division. The St Joseph station was the station to take the man.

Police said about 15 minutes after the man was placed in a holding cell he was found hanging from the bars of the cell. He reportedly used his long pants as his noose. Police said they tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the man. Officers from the St Joseph Police Station are continuing investigations