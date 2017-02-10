Anna-Lisa Paul
All 7 Tobago small bands in semis
Fascinators Pan Symphony and Our Boys scored the highest points about the bands that hve qualified for the semi-finals in the National Panorama Small Bands category.
Results released by Pan Trinbago show that both bands scored 266.5 points for their arrangements of Unforgettable and Good Morning respectively. All seven bands from Tobago secured places to qualify.
The qualifying Small Band semi finalists are:
1. Fascinators—Unforgettable—266.5
1. Our Boys—Good Morning—266.5
3. Longdenville Claytones—Soca Baptist—264.5
4. Petrotrin Siparia Deltones—Burn Dem—264
5. Laventille Serenaders—First Place—262.8
6. Tornadoes—Spankin—261.5
6. LH Pan Groove—In De Minor—261.5
8. Tobago Pan-Thers—Cheers To Life—261.3
9. Golden Hands—Push—260.5
10. Crescendoes Musical—Abundance—260.3
11. T&TEC New East Side Dimension—Wine on Something—259
11. Fusion Steel—Magic Drum—259
13. Road Block—Stranger—258
14. Uptown Fascinators—Good Morning—255.5
15. C&B Crown Cordaans—Flag Party—255.2
16. Highlanders—Single—254.5
16. Old Tech—Ooh La La—254.5
16. Tamana Pioneers—Dollar Wine—254.5
19. Merrytones—Full Extreme—254
19. Arima Golden Symphony—Champions—254
19. Simple Song—In De Minor—254
22. Pleasantville Kalamo Kings—Peter Pan—253
22. Harvard Harps—Gee Gee Ree—253
22. Alpha Pan Pioneers—Magic Drum—253
25. Blue Diamonds—Miss Tourist—252.5
26. Revelation Institute of Performing Education—Say Say—252
27. Moods—People—251
28. Steel Sensations—Vibes—249.5
29. Philadelphia Funk-a-Delic—Bum Bum—248
30.Tunapuna Tipica—Pan Magic—247.5
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online