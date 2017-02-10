All 7 Tobago small bands in semis

Fascinators Pan Symphony and Our Boys scored the highest points about the bands that hve qualified for the semi-finals in the National Panorama Small Bands category.

Results released by Pan Trinbago show that both bands scored 266.5 points for their arrangements of Unforgettable and Good Morning respectively. All seven bands from Tobago secured places to qualify.

The qualifying Small Band semi finalists are:

1. Fascinators—Unforgettable—266.5

1. Our Boys—Good Morning—266.5

3. Longdenville Claytones—Soca Baptist—264.5

4. Petrotrin Siparia Deltones—Burn Dem—264

5. Laventille Serenaders—First Place—262.8

6. Tornadoes—Spankin—261.5

6. LH Pan Groove—In De Minor—261.5

8. Tobago Pan-Thers—Cheers To Life—261.3

9. Golden Hands—Push—260.5

10. Crescendoes Musical—Abundance—260.3

11. T&TEC New East Side Dimension—Wine on Something—259

11. Fusion Steel—Magic Drum—259

13. Road Block—Stranger—258

14. Uptown Fascinators—Good Morning—255.5

15. C&B Crown Cordaans—Flag Party—255.2

16. Highlanders—Single—254.5

16. Old Tech—Ooh La La—254.5

16. Tamana Pioneers—Dollar Wine—254.5

19. Merrytones—Full Extreme—254

19. Arima Golden Symphony—Champions—254

19. Simple Song—In De Minor—254

22. Pleasantville Kalamo Kings—Peter Pan—253

22. Harvard Harps—Gee Gee Ree—253

22. Alpha Pan Pioneers—Magic Drum—253

25. Blue Diamonds—Miss Tourist—252.5

26. Revelation Institute of Performing Education—Say Say—252

27. Moods—People—251

28. Steel Sensations—Vibes—249.5

29. Philadelphia Funk-a-Delic—Bum Bum—248

30.Tunapuna Tipica—Pan Magic—247.5