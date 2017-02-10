Balgobin issue being observed

There has been no Government decision on the fate of Angostura chairman Dr Rolph Balgobin, following recent calls for Balgobin to step down, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said yesterday.

Young was asked about the matter during yesterday’s weekly Government media briefing.

This follows allegations of sexual harassment against Balgobin, by a senior female employee, according to recent reports.

Following the allegations, Balgobin stepped down from the Boards of Massy Holdings, the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business and the Government-appointed Economic Development board.

Balgobin is, however, still on the Angostura Board, and is chairman of CL Financial.

Several unions have called for him to resign from the Angostura Board, and the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) has also launched an online petition for Balgobin “to go.”

Young said Government has observed what is “taking place” with the unions’ protest on the matter.

He added that development is part of the “conversation taking place at our level” on the issue. But Young said there has not been a decision on Balgobin.

However, NATUC president Michael Annisette told T&T Guardian - as he was driving into the Angostura compound yesterday - that he was about to meet with workers who are continuing to protest Balgobin’s presence at the company’s helm.

Annisette said NATUC’s online petition against Balgobin has obtained over 1,000 signatures since last month.

Calling on Government to act in the matter, Annisette warned the union may have to take action and the situation could turn out to be embarassing for the Government.

He added, “Our meeting (yesterday) involved the slow pace of the inquiry into the allegations against Dr Balgobin and the failure of the company’s Board to meet the SWWTU to discuss this matter where he’s continuing as chairman.

“If he continues, this thing could escalate. It has also compromised Government’s anti-crime fight since any kind of sexual harassment allegation in a work place, particularly could short-circuit an anti-crime image or law and order thrust.”

Annisette called on Government to act rather, than end up taking flack on the issue. Balgobin didn’t answer calls yesterday.