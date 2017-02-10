Bands to play on

Pan Trinbago and the National Carnival Commission (NCC) have agreed to a compromise for collection of revenue from ticket sales in this year’s Panorama competition.

It was announced yesterday during a hearing of Pan Trinbago’s judicial review lawsuit challenging Community Development, Culture and the Arts Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly’s decision to allow NCC to collect the gate receipts from the competition.

At the start of the brief sitting before Justice Vasheist Kokaram at the Hall of Justice, Port-of-Spain, attorneys for both sides announced their agreement on how the case should proceed. Under the consent order, which was read in open court, Pan Trinbago was granted leave to pursue their lawsuit and agreed to continue management of the competition, inclusive of procuring judges, setting rules and judging criteria, providing logistics to Tobago-based bands and implementing systems for the movement of bands on and off the stage at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

In turn, NCC agreed to continue to collect revenues through its ticketing agent and to place all proceeds in escrow until the substantive lawsuit is determined.

In the lawsuit, Pan Trinbago is claiming that NCC acted illegally in executing Gadsby-Dolly’s order, as the steelband body had a legitimate expectation that it is entitled to the revenue from the competition. NCC is counter claiming it has the power to manage all Carnival competitions and collect ticket revenue from events held at facilities under its management.

Before adjourning the case, Kokaram made a last-ditch appeal for the parties to consider settling the issue and avoiding a trial.

“I will explore with you all the possibility of a resolution on the next day and if not we will go to trial, because very important questions have been raised,” he said.

Representatives from both organisations sat at opposite ends of the courtroom for the entire hearing. However, NCC chairman Kenny De Silva and Pan Trinbago president Keith Diaz shook hands briefly as they left the building.

In a short interview, De Silva said he was happy with the outcome.

“This doesn’t disrupt the Panorama or the Carnival, which is what this country desperately needs. This is the best decision but I don’t want to go too much into it because we still have to come back to court,” he said.

Diaz, who took a leave of absence after undergoing an operation last month, refused to be interviewed by reporters. Acting president Richard Forteau spoke on behalf of Pan Trinbago instead.

“We are satisfied that we will have our day in court and decide who is right and who is wrong going forward,” he said.

Forteau, who stressed that the lawsuit was not intended to jeopardize the annual competition, added: “Again, we want to tell T&T and the world that we have been working as we always have to ensure we have Panorama. We understand that this whole thing is for our nation at this point in time.”

Asked to comment on allegations of financial impropriety in the organisation, Forteau said Pan Trinbago is willing to disclose its audited financial statements to Government.

“We are not afraid of a forensic audit because we have nothing to hide. The truth will come out and people will see,” he said.

Pan Trinbago is being represented by Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, and the NCC by Douglas Mendes, SC, Rishi Dass and Dharmendra Punwasee.

The case will be heard next on April 27.