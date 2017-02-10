Fans kept me going

Creating calypso history, Calypso Rose (McArtha Linda Lewis), 76, a cancer survivor, yesterday edged out three other nominees to win the World Music Album of the Year at France’s prestigious Victoires de la Musique, an annual French music award ceremony.

One of the major awards in France, equivalent to the United States’ Grammy Awards, the Victoires accolade is awarded by the French Ministry of Culture to recognise outstanding achievement in the music industry. (See Page A23)

After accepting her award for her best-selling album “Far From Home,” the musician thanked her agent, the T&T Government and all her fans.

“They have kept me going with the beautiful music and the vibrations I give them,” she said as the audience applauded.

On stage at the event yesterday, Rose sang her hit song Leave me Alone, from her best-selling album Far From Home, before an audience of prominent French nationals. Rose’s album, which was released on the Because Music label on June 3, 2016, competed against rock group Acid Arab with their album Music of France and Rokia Traore with her album Born So.

One of the other big hits on the album, Leave Me Alone, is a collaboration with soca entertainer Machel Montano, which has also been gaining momentum locally in the build up to Carnival celebrations later this month.

Far From Home, a collaboration with Manu Chao, a French-born musician of Spanish origin, went straight into the Top Ten in France, went gold after it sold 50,000 copies and is now heading for the 89,000 platinum category.

Soon after the announcement, an emotional Lorraine O’Connor, who has been Rose’s local manager for over 15 years, said, “It’s huge. It’s the first time a Caribbean artiste has won this award. Our dream of taking Caribbean music to the world is actually a reality right now.

“She been singing for 60 years and she’s finally getting this incredible recognition. No other calypsonian has ever achieved this.”

She said Rose now “has bookings for six months solid in Europe”.

Rose was born in 1940 in Bethel, Tobago and has been living in New York since 1983. In October 1996, at age 56, she went through a battle with cancer and underwent surgery for breast cancer. In 1998 she did therapy for a malignancy in her stomach.

Rose, a former auxiliary New York police officer, studied criminology and had been in semi-retirement until her latest album.

According to reports, against the wishes of her spiritual Baptist father, she began her calypso career at age 15 as the Crusoe Kid and was renamed Calypso Rose by fellow calypsonians. In 1965 she performed with Bob Marley and the Wailers at the Grand Ballroom in New York City and from 1974 to 1978 had a five-year reign after she won the title of Calypso Queen. In 1977, Rose became the first ever woman to win Trinidad’s Road March competition with her song, Gimme More Tempo.

