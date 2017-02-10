No bail for prisoner who escaped custody

RALPH BANWARIE

Recaptured prisoner Kristian Moses was refused bail and remanded in custody by a Sangre Grande magistrate yesterday.

Moses, who was charged with assaulting a police officer and escaping lawful custody, appeared before Senior Magistrate Debra Quintyne in the Sangre Grande First Court.

The charges were laid by Cpl Thomas of Sangre Grande Court and Process Branch.

Moses was not called upon to plead, as the charges were laid indictably.

He escaped custody while being kept in a holding cell at Sangre Grande Police Station on Tuesday.

Reports revealed that around 1 pm, an officer attached to the prison staff went to get another prisoner in the station’s holding cells, when Moses made a dash for freedom.

Moses, 35, who was not handcuffed, ran through the corridor and into the road. An alarm was raised and police officers from Court and Process Branch chased after Moses. They were joined by officers from Task Force CID, Crime Patrol and the Charge Room, but Moses escaped.

On Thursday, however, a combined effort between police from the Sangre Grande Warrant Section and Traffic Branch led to Moses’ recapture. He was caught hiding in a chicken coop at his grandmother’s home at Upper Cunapo Road, Coalmine.

​