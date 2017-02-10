Praying Bandits

Central Division police are sending a warning to home owners to be careful of “missionaries” coming to their homes, as it is believed to be the latest trend in which an unidentified chemical is being used by bandits to knock out victims before robbing them.

The warning comes after a woman was robbed at her New Settlement, Chaguanas home on Wednesday morning by three women, one toting a Holy Bible.

The woman, whose identity was not released by investigators, was robbed of a quantity of cash and jewellery worth tens of thousands of dollars.

According to reports, at about 10.30 am the woman was at home when three women called out to her.

The woman said after seeing one of them holding the religious text she tough they were missionaries. But when she went outside to greet them one of the women pointed a gun at her and ordered her into the house.

Once inside, police said, the woman was knocked out with a chemical. The women then grabbed $25,000 in cash and over $10,000 in gold jewellery.

Police said the woman regained consciousness about an hour after she was drugged and contacted the Chaguanas Police Station and lodged an official report. She was taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre for medical treatment.

Speaking with the T&T Guardian yesterday, an investigating officer who did not want to be identified, described the crime situation as frightening, saying this country had reached a “sad state of affairs” where people are boldfacedly and fearlessly using holy books to carry out “their evil acts.”

The officer said they have also had several reports at stations throughout the division of people claiming they were knocked out and robbed while travelling in “PH” taxis.

“This seems like a new trend also. From what victims claim, they get this strong chemical stench and that’s the last thing they remember and when they come to they realize that they have either been raped, buggered or robbed,” the officer said.

On January 22, a woman was almost abducted by a taxi driver who also attempted to cover her face with a cloth laced with a chemical substance.

In an interview with the T&T Guardian, the 46-year-old victim said she had just finished working in Diego Martin and boarded the taxi to Port-of-Spain around 9.50 pm, just a stone’s throw away from the West End Police Station.

“I could only remember that the vehicle was a white wagon and its back windows were heavily tinted. The front windows were rolled down. I got into the front passenger side and he turned into the road by the West End Police Station to go to the highway because he had asked me if it was okay for him to go onto the highway to go straight to Port-of-Spain. I just said yes,” the woman said.

On approaching the traffic lights, which were on amber then red, the woman said the man told her he was going to the trunk to get some water. At this point, the woman said she just looked up from her phone and watched to see if he was really going into the trunk.

“I saw that he really went there. I heard like the rustling sound of a plastic bag and then I got this strange awful smell. I didn’t smell whatever it was when I first got into the car. I just wiped my nose and continued looking down on my phone,” she said.

“I knew when he got back in the car, but I found that the smell had gotten even stronger.

“By the time I looked up I saw his hand holding what seemed to be a cloth or rag coming towards my face. I grabbed his hand. I got really frightened and I started to fight with him.”

She said the man fought with her and head-butted her, but she managed to take off her seatbelt, open the door and run out the car screaming for help.

The woman ran to the West End Police Station, but said the police could not take a report because she was too traumatised to talk. She went to the Four Roads Police Station with her daughter the next day and made a report.

Pressed for a description of the driver, all the woman could say was that he was brown skin, maybe in his late 20s and well groomed.

The daughter said she convinced her mother to contact the Guardian after seeing a story of a similar incident recently.

“I am so glad that my mother was strong enough to fight off the man because I believe that by hitting her on her head and head butting her was for her to be knocked unconscious and when I saw today’s (Wednesday’s) Guardian front page story I decided to come out to let mummy tell her story so that the public could know that it’s happening in the West too,” she added.