Prisoner held in fowl coop

Cackling hens after midnight gave away the hiding spot of a prisoner on the run in Sangre Grande yesterday.

Police officers searching for escapee Kristian Moses went to his grandmother’s home, at Upper Cunapo Road, Coalmine, around 12.10 am, but came up empty-handed as they searched the house.

One female officer, however, found it unusual as chickens in a nearby coop were making noise, and decided to investigate.

She alerted her colleagues where they found Moses, crouched in a corner.

Moses bolted from the holding cell of the Sangre Grande Police Station on Tuesday after pushing away an officer as the door was opened.

Police said Moses resisted as they moved into the small coop and had to be dragged out and taken back to a cell at the Sangre Grande Police Station.

Moses is to be charged with escaping lawful custody and assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duties.

The escaped prisoner is expected to be taken to the Sangre Grande Magistrate Court today.

The exercise was led by Insp Harris and included Cpl Garcia, PCs Kheerai, Smith, Cortez and WPC Ramsundar of Eastern Warrant Staff in addition to traffic officers which included PCs Phillip, Jawahir, Ramdhanie, Mc Intosh, Dass and WPC Layne.

Snr Supt John Trim, Divisional Commander of the Eastern Division, commended his officers for a job well done in having the escape prisoner recaptured.

RALPH BANWARIE