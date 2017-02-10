Ravi B, Blaxx, Sekon Sta among 21 Fantastic Friday finalists

In less than two weeks, 21 finalists will take to the stage at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port-of-Spain, where they will attempt to de-throne current Soca Monarch Aaron St Louis (Voice).

On Fantastic Friday, February 24, the 22 soca artistes, including some new faces will put on a show for audiences in the capital city.

The Far From Finished San Juan native, who has been performing frequently throughout the Carnival will vie against the main Stalwart in the competition, Neil "Iwer" George, who proved with his semifinals performance of Take Ah Bathe, that he was still a crowd favorite.

He will also face newcomers to the competition, Damian Marvay (Marvay) with his song Know the Face and Nailah Blackman, granddaughter of the creator of soca, Ras Shorty I.