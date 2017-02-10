Slow water taxi upsets passengers

What was once a 50-minute trip between San Fernando and Port-of-Spain is now 90 minutes for passengers using the Water Taxi Service (WTS).

Several regular passengers vented their frustration to the T&T Guardian yesterday, saying that they were reaching to and from work late, causing problems with their employers and families.

One Princes Town woman who works in Port-of-Spain said she took the Trini Flash at the 4.30 pm sailing to San Fernando and arrived in San Fernando around 6 pm.

Another woman said her employers refuse to believe that her late arrival for work was a result of the Water Taxi Service.

She said it was affecting her employee record and called on the management of Water Taxi Service to address the problem quickly.

While using regular taxis and the Public Transport Service Corporation’s bus service is an option, passengers said the highways to Port-of-Spain are congested during those hours.

As a consequence, there are crowds waiting for transportation at the transit hubs.

Currently the WTS has two vessels operating from its fleet of four as the Paria Bullet has been moored in San Fernando as it awaits repairs while the Carnival Runner is scheduled to go to the dry dock in Chaguaramas for service.

The T&T Guardian was told that there are several issues affecting the vessels which are taking too long to be addressed.

The only vessel that works well was the Calypso Sprinter, which cannot complete all 10 sailings on its own.

There was no response from the National Infrastructural Development Company (Nidco) on the issue yesterday.