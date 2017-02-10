Stalin’s grandson retains junior ex-tempo crown

The grandson of Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste) was crowned the 2017 National Junior Ex-Tempo Monarch for a second consecutive year yesterday.

Kevan Calliste, 17, of St. Benedict’s College, La Romaine defended his title against 13 other competitors during the exciting semifinals and finals which took place at the Cipriani Labour College, Valsayn yesterday.

Calliste proved to be a crowd favourite from the start of the competition which was held under the patronage of President Anthony Carmona. The competition attracted participants from five secondary schools across Trinidad.

While the winners were announced around 1.30 pm, they will have to wait until after Carnival to receive their trophies and prizes from Carmona.

Speaking briefly after his victory, Calliste, who is pursuing pan-arranging outside of academic studies, said he was elated over the win which had seen him bring his best game-face forth.

Calliste said while he was confident going into the competition, he had to dig deep to edge out his competitors. Second place went to Josiah Du Barry of Barataria South Secondary, while classmate Isaiah John placed third.