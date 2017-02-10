Suspect surrenders

The 23-year-old former lover of Jamilia DeRevenaux, who was killed outside her MovieTowne workplace last Sunday, yesterday surrendered to police.

The suspect, who had been on the run since killing DeRevenaux in a brutal attack in the mall’s basement car park, called police himself and waited for them to pick him up.

According to police, officers were told the man was hiding out in West Trinidad after the knife attack on the 27-year-old customer service representative. Police said they received information that the man was seeking to flee the country on a pirogue and they, along with the T&T Coast Guard, had been conducting several patrols along the coastal areas in the west hoping to intercept him.

Police believe these coastal patrols thwarted the suspect’s escape plans and he became frustrated and finally telephoned the police to give himself up. He was picked up by officers attached to the Carenage Police Station around 11 am, in a bushy area near Crews Inn. He was then taken to the Homicide Bureau, Riverside Plaza, Port-of-Spain, for processing and questioning.

DeRevenaux, 27, was at her workplace, Mandiero Peri Peri Grill, last Sunday when she was called outside to collect her vehicle. After having a conversation with the driver, DeRevenaux got out the vehicle but was grabbed from behind as she was walking away and her throat slit by her attacker.

A 22-year-old man who saw her shortly after the attack and stopped to assist her, was initially arrested by mall security and was believed to be her attacker. In the confusion that ensued after the attack and as the mall security focussed on this man, the real killer escaped from the mall.

It was only after reviewing security camera footage that police, having taken that man into custody, released him. He subsequently said he had gone to the mall to celebrate his birthday when he came across DeRevenaux’s bleeding body and went to help her.

DeRevenaux’s relatives subsequently chastised social media users who shared photos of the man and his vehicle shortly after he was arrested, noting he was a Good Samaritan in the incident.

DeRevenaux will be buried on Monday following a service at a church near her Gonzales home

