Teacher on sex charges told stay away from school

RALPH BANWARIE

School teacher Camille Winter had two other bail conditions added to the existing ones when she reappeared in the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court on sex charges yesterday.

Winter, who is on two sex charges, was advised by Senior Magistrate Debra Quintyne to stay away from the school premises and to keep a half mile away from the school where she was a mathematics teacher for almost 10 years.

Winter appeared for the second time before Qunityne in the First Court, charged with two sexual offences involving a female student. She was not called upon to plead as the charges were laid indictably.

Quintyne made no changes to the $70,000 station bail yesterday, but added the two other conditions.

The 33-year-old secondary school teacher was arrested on Monday by police officers attached to Eastern Child Protection Unit, after an intensive investigation following reports made by the teenage victim to the police.

The teacher was arrested at her home and taken to the Child Protection Unit, where she was cautioned by WCpl Felix and charged with intent to commit sexual activity to a minor.

