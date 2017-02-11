Crime fears cripple Yvonne Baboolal The fear of crime is affecting late night dining, according to Hassel Thom, president of the Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants & Tourism Association (THRTA).

Balgobin issue being observed There has been no Government decision on the fate of Angostura chairman Dr Rolph Balgobin, following recent calls for Balgobin to step down, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said yesterday.

All 7 Tobago small bands in semis Fascinators Pan Symphony and Our Boys scored the highest points about the bands that hve qualified for the semi-finals in the National Panorama Small Bands category.

Prisoner held in fowl coop Cackling hens after midnight gave away the hiding spot of a prisoner on the run in Sangre Grande yesterday.

Bands to play on Pan Trinbago and the National Carnival Commission (NCC) have agreed to a compromise for collection of revenue from ticket sales in this year’s Panorama competition.

Slow water taxi upsets passengers What was once a 50-minute trip between San Fernando and Port-of-Spain is now 90 minutes for passengers using the Water Taxi Service (WTS).

Stalin’s grandson retains junior ex-tempo crown The grandson of Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste) was crowned the 2017 National Junior Ex-Tempo Monarch for a second consecutive year yesterday.

More shelters coming for abuse victims -Govt New shelters are being established for victims of domestic violence.