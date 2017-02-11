You are here

Crime fears cripple
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Yvonne Baboolal

The fear of crime is affecting late night dining, according to Hassel Thom, president of the Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants & Tourism Association (THRTA).

Saturday, February 11, 2017
Balgobin issue being observed
Friday, February 10, 2017

There has been no Government decision on the fate of Angostura chairman Dr Rolph Balgobin, following recent calls for Balgobin to step down, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said yesterday.
All 7 Tobago small bands in semis
Friday, February 10, 2017

Fascinators Pan Symphony and Our Boys scored the highest points about the bands that hve qualified for the semi-finals in the National Panorama Small Bands category.
Prisoner held in fowl coop
Friday, February 10, 2017

Cackling hens after midnight gave away the hiding spot of a prisoner on the run in Sangre Grande yesterday.
Bands to play on
Friday, February 10, 2017

Pan Trinbago and the National Carnival Commission (NCC) have agreed to a compromise for collection of revenue from ticket sales in this year’s Panorama competition.
Slow water taxi upsets passengers
Friday, February 10, 2017

What was once a 50-minute trip between San Fernando and Port-of-Spain is now 90 minutes for passengers using the Water Taxi Service (WTS).
Stalin’s grandson retains junior ex-tempo crown
Friday, February 10, 2017

The grandson of Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste) was crowned the 2017 National Junior Ex-Tempo Monarch for a second consecutive year yesterday.
More shelters coming for abuse victims -Govt
Friday, February 10, 2017

New shelters are being established for victims of domestic violence. 
Carnival triplets turn one
Friday, February 10, 2017

Triplets Niah, Aaliyah and Emma-Lee Charles are now one-year-old. The adorable infants were born on Carnival Tuesday, 2016, two months prematurely. 

