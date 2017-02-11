Yvonne Baboolal
The fear of crime is affecting late night dining, according to Hassel Thom, president of the Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants & Tourism Association (THRTA).
Friday, February 10, 2017
There has been no Government decision on the fate of Angostura chairman Dr Rolph Balgobin, following recent calls for Balgobin to step down, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said yesterday.
Friday, February 10, 2017
Fascinators Pan Symphony and Our Boys scored the highest points about the bands that hve qualified for the semi-finals in the National Panorama Small Bands category.
Friday, February 10, 2017
Cackling hens after midnight gave away the hiding spot of a prisoner on the run in Sangre Grande yesterday.
Friday, February 10, 2017
Pan Trinbago and the National Carnival Commission (NCC) have agreed to a compromise for collection of revenue from ticket sales in this year’s Panorama competition.
Friday, February 10, 2017
What was once a 50-minute trip between San Fernando and Port-of-Spain is now 90 minutes for passengers using the Water Taxi Service (WTS).
Friday, February 10, 2017
The grandson of Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste) was crowned the 2017 National Junior Ex-Tempo Monarch for a second consecutive year yesterday.
Friday, February 10, 2017
New shelters are being established for victims of domestic violence.
Friday, February 10, 2017
Triplets Niah, Aaliyah and Emma-Lee Charles are now one-year-old. The adorable infants were born on Carnival Tuesday, 2016, two months prematurely.
