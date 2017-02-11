Crime fears cripple

Yvonne Baboolal

The fear of crime is affecting late night dining, according to Hassel Thom, president of the Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants & Tourism Association (THRTA).

And some restaurateurs are fearing that the trend could affect one of their busiest nights- Valentine's Day celebrations.

"We have received from our membership that was the case," Thom said in response to questions from the T&T Guardian.

"Yes, crime has impacted restaurant sales. A lot of late dining fallout has been realised," he said.

The THRTA interacts with just over 30 restaurants in the Port-of-Spain area.

He said early dining which is usually between 7.30 pm and 8 pm had not been affected.

"But there has been a drop in sales with the later dining."

The loss in sales has been more significant for some than others, Thom said, adding, "We've got feedback from along the Ariapita Avenue."

And while there may be fears among restaurant owners of a Valentine's Day fallout in sales because of crime, it's still too early yet to tell, he said.

"We have to wait a couple of days before Valentine's Day on Tuesday to see if there has been a fallout. People usually book reservations for dinner at a restaurant late, like two or three days before. That's when things really start to vamp up."

Thom said the above scenario also applied to Cara Suite Hotel's Metropolitan restaurant. He is general manager at the Point-a-Pierre establishment.

A spokesperson at Jenny's on the Boulevard, said it was "business as usual" there.

Narisha Mohammed from the Fine Dining department, and head waitress, said, "Sales have not been affected." She said they are getting Valentine's Day reservations as normal.

"We have a lot of reservations for Valentine's night. In fact, we are not taking any more reservations. But we are taking walk-ins."

Thom said there have been no reports of restaurants closing earlier because of late dining fallout but noted crime, if unfettered, has far reaching effects.

And while crime may keep late diner away from restaurants, Thom, continuing to maintain the THRTA's position, does not believe it should keep tourists from visiting T&T.

Citing an example as proof, he said, Jamaica has a higher per capita rate of crime than T&T yet tourism was that country's highest driver of GDP.