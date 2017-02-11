Iwer huntsVoice in SocaMonarch final

FINALISTS

Former monarch Neil Iwer George heads the lists of artistes who will be seeking to dethrone current Soca Monarch Aaron St Louis (Voice) in the final on Fantastic Friday.

The finalists were released last night by the organisers.

George, who proved with his semifinals performance of Take Ah Bathe that he was still a crowd favourite, will relish his chance to go up against the Far From Finished San Juan native, who has been performing frequently throughout the Carnival.

Voice will also face newcomers Damian Marvay (Marvay) with his song Know the Face and Nailah Blackman, granddaughter of the creator of soca, Ras Shorty I, in the final.

Asten Isaac

Blaxx

Devon Matthews

Farmer Nappy

GBM Nutron

Iwer George

Kernal Roberts

Linkyfirst

Lyrikal

Marvay

Nailah

Orlando Octave

Patrice Roberts

Peter Ram

Ravi B

Ricardo Drue

Sekon Sta

Shal Marshall

Teddyson John

Terri Lyons

Tizzy