Iwer huntsVoice in SocaMonarch final
FINALISTS
Former monarch Neil Iwer George heads the lists of artistes who will be seeking to dethrone current Soca Monarch Aaron St Louis (Voice) in the final on Fantastic Friday.
The finalists were released last night by the organisers.
George, who proved with his semifinals performance of Take Ah Bathe that he was still a crowd favourite, will relish his chance to go up against the Far From Finished San Juan native, who has been performing frequently throughout the Carnival.
Voice will also face newcomers Damian Marvay (Marvay) with his song Know the Face and Nailah Blackman, granddaughter of the creator of soca, Ras Shorty I, in the final.
Asten Isaac
Blaxx
Devon Matthews
Farmer Nappy
GBM Nutron
Iwer George
Kernal Roberts
Linkyfirst
Lyrikal
Marvay
Nailah
Orlando Octave
Patrice Roberts
Peter Ram
Ravi B
Ricardo Drue
Sekon Sta
Shal Marshall
Teddyson John
Terri Lyons
Tizzy
