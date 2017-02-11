Tobago teen murdered

The body of a Tobago teenager was found, throat slit, this morning along the island's west coast.

The discovery happened less than 24 hours after family members issued a call for help to find the teenager via social media and made reports to the police.

According to a relative, the teen, Abiela Adams, left home around 7.30 pm on Friday, wearing a black top and black football pants.

A relative told the Guardian, the family left the crime scene around 8 am, but was too distraught to speak further.

Police are continuing investigations.