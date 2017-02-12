Dillon walks against crime

RADHICA DE SILVA

While T&T citizens wait on the Government to bring better policies to deter criminals, National Security Minister Edmund Dillon was marching against crime in Point Fortin yesterday.

Wearing a white T-shirt with the words "War on Crime," Dillon joined the PNM Youth League, councillors, and community activists as they walked through the streets of Techier. Dillon said he was invited by the youth league to take a stand against criminality.

Asked to identify specific strategies being used to stem the crime wave, Dillon said he planned to meet with Faith-Based Organisations (FBO) and other groups in a bid to have a collaborative approach to tackling crime. He revealed that he had a meeting with Muslim groups yesterday, which did not include leader of the Jamaat al Muslimeen, Yasin Abu Bakr. Asked whether Bakr was invited, Dillon said he had not arranged the meeting but had conceded to a meeting arranged by a few Muslim groups.

"We plan to reach out to other FBOs because we believe there is a role for every entity to play a part in fighting crime," Dillon said.

"Crime is too much even if there is one murder. Once there is crime there is work for us to do. We will continue to pursue criminals vigorously as well as treat with crime through the Ministry of Sport and the Ministry of Social Development."

Dillon said law enforcement bodies must make the lives of criminals miserable.

Concerned about Tobago

Expressing concerns for the tourism industry following the horrific murder of national youth footballer Abiela Adams, Dillon yesterday vowed to leave no stone unturned to curb crime.

Extending condolences to her family, Dillon said, "The T&T Police Service is investigating that matter vigorously as we speak. Four murders in Tobago is of concern to me. Even one murder in Tobago or in Trinidad concerns me."

He said all agencies of national security will be on board to fight crime in T&T.