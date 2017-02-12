Disciplinary tribunal to probe PoS prison break

Joel Julien

A disciplinary tribunal has been appointed by the Public Service Commission (PSC) to probe the conduct of three officers suspended as a result of the deadly prison break in Port-of-Spain.

Acting Superintendent of Prison Wilbert Lovell and Prison Officer IIs Lancelot Duntin and Mervyn Pierre are carded to appear before the tribunal at separate times on Thursday, a letter from the Director of Personnel Administration dated January 12 has stated.

"Public Service Commission has appointed a Disciplinary Tribunal to hear the evidence and find the facts with respect to the disciplinary charges preferred against" the trio, the letter stated.

The hearings are scheduled to take place at the Service Commissions Department's building located along Cipriani Boulevard in Port-of-Spain on Thursday.

One of the officers, speaking on the condition of strict anonymity, said although they had been given a date for the start of the disciplinary tribunal, they still didnot know what was the evidence against them.

"While I am satisfied that we have gotten a date there is no guarantee, there seems to be just a date to start and we still do not know what is the evidence against us," he said.

On January 27, attorney Faris Scoon, who is representing Lovell and Duntin, wrote the PSC requesting for "full disclosure".

Lovell, Duntin, and Pierre have all been on suspension since August 2, 2015.

Last December, the Sunday Guardian published an article quoting the suspended officers saying they were "scapegoats" in the matter.

The officers called for a tribunal to be convened so they could tell their side of what happened that fateful day.

On July 24, 2015, three prisoners-Allan 'Scanny' Martin, Hassan Atwell, and Christopher 'Monster' Selby shot their way out of the Port-of-Spain prison.

Police officer Sherman Maynard was killed during the incident while prison officer Leon Rouse was shot and wounded.

Martin was killed during a shoot-out with law enforcement, and Atwell was murdered after hiding out in Port-of-Spain.

Selby eventually surrendered to officers at the Barataria Police Station.

The prison break occurred six months after the executive of the Prison Service were informed of a possible escape from the prison during one of its meetings at the Prison's Administration Building, Phillip Street, Port-of-Spain.

On October 2, 2015, Assistant Commissioner of Prison Dennis Pulchan conducted an investigation as required by the Prison Service regulations and submitted a report to the Public Service Commission.

Pulchan was in attendance at the January 27, 2015 meeting of the Prison Service executive when they were warned of the prison break.

The PSC referred the matter to a disciplinary tribunal on August 16, last year, more than a year after the prison break.

On August 30, last year, the PSC decided that Pulchan followed the proper procedure during his investigation.

As a result of this, the members of the disciplinary tribunal were appointed on October 6, last year.

However, a week later, on October 13, a member of the tribunal resigned.

On December 6, 2016, the PSC cancelled the appointment of the entire tribunal and signalled its intention to appoint another one.