Pan fever takes over Savannah posse

The North Stand at the Queen's Park Savannah was packed to capacity with pan enthusiasts and tourists by 6 pm yesterday and patrons were being advised to head over to the Grand Stand.

Thousands came out came hear the melodic sounds of 58 small, medium and large steel bands competing in the Panorama semifinals.

There was no pan party on the Greens this year.

Toting a cooler of alcoholic drinks on his shoulder, American national Jeff Baldwin, who is no stranger to our shores, said what drew him to Trinidad was Panorama.

"I came here in 2007 after hearing about your greatest show on earth. I played mas that year, but what attracted my attention was your pan...your national instrument. It has an infectious beat," Baldwin said, while listening to small band Laventille Serenaders on stage.

Since then, Baldwin has been a regular visitor to the North Stand, which he described as a big party with rhythm sections competing against one another and people having a good time.

"I just love the vibes. You can't get this no where else in the world," Baldwin said with conviction, while guzzling a Carib beer to quench his thirst.

Baldwin comes to T&T for the semifinals and finals of the pan competition. He was able to inveigle one of his friends Bob Gobart, a German, to join him this year.

"He's (Gobart) is a newcomer, but he is already smitten by what he is hearing on stage. I have no doubt he will come back next year," Baldwin said.

First-time visitor Gail Ford, of Barbados, who was liming near Pan Posse 2017 sponsored by Carib Brewery said she was not expecting so much noise from the pan.

"I got a rude awakening when I came here. I know I will get a headache with the noise and drinks...but I going to continue jamming still," Ford said.

Trinidadian Devon Butler who was surrounded by friends near the NLCB Posse said despite the downturn in the economy he was amazed at the crowd turn out.

"I thought less people would have been here today but this shows that Trinis love their Carnival. Nothing could stop them. Trinis just love to fete. You can't stop that. It in their blood," Butler said.

Butler's friend Dave Seepersad, of Marabella, shook his head in agreement, saying that he came to free up himself.

"I don't usually go to the all inclusive fetes for Carnival. This is where I does spend my money. If I can't get a North Stand ticket I not going Grand Stand."

Jennifer Patter, of San Juan, who described herself as pan lover said even though the Government had urged citizens to tighten the belts, it was evident that no one was taking heed of that advice.

"Recession or not people going Panorama. I already put aside my money to buy my ticket for the finals," Patter said.