Ticket shortage at pan semis

SHALIZA↔HASSANALI

Pan lovers were at the mercy of scalpers at the Queen's Park Savannah yesterday after there was a temporary shortage of tickets at the venue.

In addition to tickets not being available, the semi-final judging of the Panorama steel band competitions which was scheduled to start at 9 am, kicked off 35 minutes late, because a police officer refused to allow the judges to enter the event.

Chairman of the National Carnival Commission Kenny De Silva said yesterday that there were no tickets available at the savannah's booths before the show started due to "a bit of misunderstanding among all parties."

This led to a group of scalpers selling tickets at black market prices.

Grand Stand tickets which the NCC sold for $200 were sold by scalpers for $300, while North Stand which was priced at $350 went for $400.

Last week, Pan Trinbago took the NCC to court over its decision to collect gate receipts for the competition.

On Thursday, Pan Trinbago and the NCC agreed to a compromise for collection of revenue from ticket sales in this year's Panorama competition.

This decision was during a hearing of Pan Trinbago's judicial review lawsuit challenging Community Development, Culture and the Arts Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly's to allow NCC to collect the gate receipts from the competition.

In turn, NCC agreed to continue to collect revenues through its ticketing agent and to place all proceeds in escrow until the substantive lawsuit is determined.

Yesterday, De Silva admitted NCC was faced with a temporary ticket problem while he condemned the scalpers' illegal operations.

"We will leave the protective services to deal with those scalpers. We can't legislate the law. It has to be the relevant agencies," De Silva said.

Although the scalpers have been making a killing on jacked up ticket prices for years, De Silva said they can't seem to get rid of them.

"They are becoming more and more difficult," De Silva said.

By 5 pm, De Silva said North Stand was 90 per cent filled, which translated to 7,000 patrons.

The Grand Stand, he said, was "sparse" which was not unusual.

De Silva said NCC was expected to collect "a couple millions dollars" from the event.

"This is one of the biggest crowds I have been seen in years. As the night progresses it would get bigger as people are waiting for the large band category. We have done very well. It is a good Panorama semi-finals," De Silva said.

Yesterday, acting president of Pan Trinbago Richard Forteau refused to comment on the unavailability of tickets, saying that their organisation had neither printed nor controlled the sale of tickets.

"That is NCC's role. I don't know what went wrong. That is a question you should ask the NCC. That is out of our hands,"

Questioned about the 35-minute delay, Forteau complained that this was caused by a police officer who did not want to move a barrier inside the savannah to allow the adjudicators in.

"So this kept the competition back for a half an hour or so," he said.

While the judges were debarred from gaining entry, Fascinators Pan Symphony the first small band to play waited patiently on stage in the blistering sun until the matter was sorted out.

"Even though we got off to a late start we will make up for it. We will ensure that the 58 small, medium and large bands flow smoothly today. We don't anticipate any issues going forward."

Forteau said he expected the competition to conclude by 1.30 this morning, while many felt that this time would not be achieved since it took four small bands one hour to cross the stage.

At 3 pm only 20 bands had played for the judges. The medium bands were took the stage shortly after 5 pm.

At 6.30 pm the North Stand was filled to capacity and patrons were advised to move to the Grand Stand to ensure the safety of all.