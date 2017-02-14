Soca returns to Bsquare

The popular lunchtime concert series Soca in Bsquare returns to Port-of-Spain from tomorrow. Woodford Square will come alive with performances by top soca artistes, the pulsating rhythms of steel pan and the infectious energy of Carnival.

'Life is On in Bsquare, the free public concert series, officially kicks off at 11 am and hundreds of fans are expected to descend on Woodford Square hoping to catch the performances of their favourite artistes. bmobile has put together an mix of traditional and new artistes including Ella Andall, Explainer and Lord Nelson, MX Prime and Ultimate Rejects, Omardath Maharaj, Orlando Octave and the reigning Soca Monarch, Voice. Musicians from the popular and versatile band, A Team, will be accompanying all of the performers.

Camille Campbell, TSTT's Vice President, Marketing said: "Carnival is an integral part of Trinidad and Tobago's culture and economy so for bmobile, our various investments in Carnival comes down to doing what is best for the public we serve.

"Soca in Bsquare is the modern incarnation of the days when the Police Services band did public performances at the Woodford Square bandstand and we are proud to carry on in that tradition of serving the public in this way."

Campbell said for many people Soca in Bsquare is the rare opportunity for them to see a full scale concert performance of some of the season's top performers.

"The artistes themselves realize this and they too come with the aim of making a lasting impression on, what is always, a very appreciative audience," she said.

While the concert runs from 12 noon to 1 pm, from as early as 11 am the public will be treated to a pre-show performance of steel pan by the popular Brimblers Steel Orchestra. On the final day, the talented DJs and radio announcers from the bmobile Soca Squad will be out in full force to entertain the crowd ahead of the impressive line-up of performers.

In addition to great performances the public can look forward to giveaways and goodies from bmobile and partner companies such as Nestle, Blue Waters, AMCO and Bryden pi.

Life is On in Bsquare Concert Series will be live streamed on bmobile's Facebook page and broadcasted live on SLAM 100.5 and Vibe CT 105.