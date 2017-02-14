SWRHA begins search for specialists

Yvonne Webb

Chairman of the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) Dr Alex Sinanan said advertisements will be posted for the positions of specialist medical officers in surgery and one will be to fill that vacant position in Point Fortin.

He said this is in response to a petition started by residents of Point Fortin who have asked mayor Abdon Mason to address health care challenges at the hospital in the district

The petition, which has already garnered hundreds of signatures, is demanding that vacancies for a general surgeon and paediatrician be filled. It also calls for repairs to the roof of the operating theatre and improvements to the maternity ward.

Former medical director at the San Fernando General Hospital Dr Anand Chatoorgoon highlighted the fact that no paediatrician has been assigned to the Point Fortin Area Hospital. He said this is not at all in the best interests of babies.

Chatoorgoon said none of the doctors assigned to the hospital are trained in neonatology and it takes at least two hours to transport a baby from Point Fortin to the San Fernando General Hospital for neonatal intensive care support. He said this is too long and could lead to hypoxic brain damage if the baby is not supported properly during the transfer.

"This is most unsatisfactory and highly dangerous and should be rectified as soon as possible," he said.

In a letter to Sinanan, SWRHA CEO Anil Gosine and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh last October, Chatoorgoon stressed the need for neonatal services at the Point Fortin hospital.

Sinanan, who confirmed receipt of Chatoorgoon's letter, said: "Following this, we immediately started putting things in place to address this issue. A consultant paediatrician was earmarked to start providing us a service at Point Fortin. However, he was near the end of his contract, so he proceeded on his leave with the agreement that he would resume duty at Point Fortin Hospital in January 2017.

He said in the interim specialists at San Fernando undertook an intensive training programme with the doctors at Point Fortin in resuscitation and stabilisation of newborns.

"This programme was carried out at the Point Fortin Hospital as well as at the San Fernando General Hospital to ensure that all deliveries of babies will be covered by doctors who are adequately equipped to deal with emergencies," he said

"The doctor who was earmarked to start in January did not contact us and therefore we have had to identify other individuals for this role, while still trying to contact that individual. At this point in time, we are trying to finalise this arrangement with other suitable individuals."