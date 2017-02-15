Calypso Rose wins World Music Award in France

Veteran Calypsonian Calypso Rose has won the World Album of the Year award at the Victoire de la Musique award ceremony in France.

The award is considered the French equivalent of a Grammy award.

Rose's album, Far from Home, competed against rock group Acid Arab with their album "Music of France" and Rokia Traore with her album "Born So."

Far From home, the platinum-selling album was released on the Because Music label on June 3, 2016.

The 76-year-old artiste began singing at the age of 15.

Accepting her award, the musician thanked the government of T&T and all her fans.

"They have kept me going with the beautiful music and the vibrations I give them," she said as the audience applauded.

