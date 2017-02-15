Full Extreme enters Road March race

Music group Ultimate Rejects have entered their song Full Extreme in the Road March competition for Carnival 2017.

The entry comes after an outpouring of comments from soca lovers, asking for the popular song Full Extreme to be entered the competition.

In a release yesterday, the group said it recognised how much it meant to fans to experience the song on the road.

The Road March rewards the musical composition played the most along the parade route during Carnival celebrations.

See full release:

"Your overwhelming support and love continues to pour in and tryst us when we say it has not gone unnoticed. We recognize how much it means to you and that your experience on the road will be the icing on the cake, Your voices have been heard.